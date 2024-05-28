Kumasi: Fire consumes four shops at Ayigya

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Source: Asaase Radio

A fire at Ayigya in Oforikrom Municipality, Ashanti Region, has destroyed four shops on the evening of May 27.

Emergency services swiftly responded with three fire engines from Chirapatre, KMA, and Manhyia stations, as the nearest tender at KNUST was unavailable.



DO2 Nicholas Poku Antwi of the Ghana National Fire Service confirmed no casualties, and the fire was contained, saving more items than were lost.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



