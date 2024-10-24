Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly summons woman for dumping refuse into a “gutter” at Adum market

The woman has been summoned to court

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has sued a woman caught dumping refuse into a gutter at Adum Market, Kumasi.

A viral video of the incident led to an investigation by the KMA, which confirmed the violation of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 85.



The woman has been summoned to court and is expected to appear on October 29, 2024.

KMA’s Public Relations Officer, Henrietta Afia Konadu Abogye, thanked the public for alerting them to the situation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the city.



