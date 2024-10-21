Kumasi: One dead, three rescued as building collapses in Sokoban

Investigations into the cause of the collapse are ongoing

A one-story building collapsed at Sokoban Wood Village in Kumasi on October 20, 2024, leading to one death and three rescues.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to the incident around 2:45 a.m., finding four workers trapped under the rubble.



They successfully rescued three individuals, but unfortunately, one worker was found dead.



The deceased's body was handed over to the Ghana Police Service for investigation.

The GNFS emphasized the need for strict safety standards at construction sites, underscoring the critical role of emergency responders in such situations.



Investigations into the cause of the collapse are ongoing.



