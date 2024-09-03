Kumasi Pastor cautions Kennedy Agyapong to be wary of campaigning for Bawumia

Apostle Kofi Nkansah-Sarkordie - Open Arms Ministry

Source: The Chronicle

Apostle Kofi Nkansah-Sarkordie, Head Pastor of Open Arms Ministry in Kumasi, has urged Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong to step back from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign tours.

Saint Sark argues that Agyapong's presence irritates supporters due to his past criticisms of Dr. Bawumia and the NPP during the flagbearer contest.



Saint Sark believes Agyapong's involvement is damaging his credibility and political future, especially after his previous claims of rejecting bribes to withdraw from the contest.

He also warned about the influence of international secret societies in politics.



Read full article