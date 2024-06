Ghana police added that the robbery incident resulted in the death of a Police officer

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one person for robbery which occurred at about 1 am on 27th June 2024, at Ahodwo, Nhyiaeso, in the Ashanti Region.

In a brief statement, the Ghana police added that the robbery incident resulted in the death of a Police officer.

“An intelligence operation is underway to get the remaining suspects arrested to face justice,” the police added.



