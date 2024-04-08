Kumasi central market traders threaten five-day protest over abandoned market project

The abandoned Kumasi market project

The Kumasi Central Market Traders and Second Hand Clothes Union have issued a stern warning of a five-day protest over the abandoned Kumasi market project, expressing deep frustration with the government's handling of the situation.

In a statement released on Monday, April 8, 2024, the Union voiced disappointment at the government's failure to fulfill promises of completing the project, which was crucial for their business continuity during the relocation process.



The project came to an abrupt halt in December 2022 when the Brazilian Construction Firm abruptly terminated its workers, leaving the market structure unfinished and exposed to decay.



Despite assurances from the government citing the Debt Restructuring Programme as a cause for the delay, traders remain dissatisfied with explanations and demand immediate action.

With the market site now overrun by weeds and reptiles, traders struggle to find alternative spaces for their businesses, resorting to street vending in the Central Business District.



The union plans to stage protests and remove barriers from the project site during the demonstration, indicating ongoing discussions with the Ghana Police Service to secure permission for their actions, as stipulated in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.