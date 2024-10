Prophet kumchacha

Source: Mynewsgh

Prophet Nicholas Osei, leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, criticized Angel FM journalist Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah for insulting pastors who prayed for John Mahama.

Afrifa-Mensah accused these clerics of political motives and made derogatory remarks about Rev. Owusu Bempah.

Kumchacha urged caution in his media conduct and defended the integrity of the clergy.



