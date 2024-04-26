Kwabena Boateng tipped to win Ejisu by-election-Global InfoAnalytics

Kwabena Boateng

An opinion poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics has tipped Kwabena Boateng, the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate in the Ejisu Constituency, to win the by-election on Tuesday, April 30, with 50.9 percent of the vote.

The poll also indicated that 47.5 percent of voters would support Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, an independent candidate, while 1.7 percent remained undecided. Esther Osei, the Convention People's Party (CPP) candidate, was favored by 0.2 percent of respondents, with other candidates polling at zero percent.



According to Graphic Online reports, the survey revealed that 92 percent of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in the Ejisu Constituency intend to vote for Mr. Aduomi.



Although the Ejisu seat has been a stronghold for the NPP since 2012, the poll suggested that 66 percent of floating voters in the constituency are likely to support Mr. Aduomi, compared to 30 percent for Mr. Boateng.



The vacancy in the Ejisu seat arose following the death of the NPP MP, John Kumah, on March 7. The by-election has attracted six candidates, including three independent candidates.



The NDC opted not to field a candidate for the by-election.

Among the independent candidates are Gabriel Agyemang Joseph and Attakorah Joseph, while Esther Osei represents the CPP and Beatrice Boakye represents the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).



The poll was conducted from April 22 to 25, with a sample size of 1,351 respondents randomly selected from 19 out of the 28 electoral areas in the constituency.



The respondents, comprising 53 percent males and 47 percent females aged 18 to 64 and upwards, were selected with a confidence level of 99 percent and a margin of error of 3.42 percent, using the Electoral Commission’s 2020 voters register as a sample frame.



According to the poll results, 63 percent of respondents said they would be influenced by the government's projects when voting in the by-election, while 32 percent said they would not, and five percent remained neutral.