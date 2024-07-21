News

Kwaebibirem: Armed Men, alleged military officer beat residents over farm dispute with mining company

Soldiers 1 Hot The company destroyed cocoa farms and beat residents who protested, including women

Sun, 21 Jul 2024 Source: onuaonline.com

A mining company has taken over a community in Shai Ologo, Eastern Region, with armed security men, including some in military uniform, after residents resisted their attempt to mine on their farms.

The company destroyed cocoa farms and beat residents who protested, including women.

The community is terrorized, and the Member of Parliament, Alexander Agyare, claims he is unaware of the situation, denying any links with the security personnel involved.

