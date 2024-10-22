Kwahu Abetifihene is now acting as Kwahuhene – Queen mother

Abetifihene Nana Akyeamfour Asiedu Agyeman III has been appointed

The Kwahu Traditional Council has confirmed the destoolment of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, also known as Eugene Asante, as Kwahuhene.

At a meeting on October 21, 2024, the Council, made up of various divisions, unanimously agreed to remove the chief after allegations of fraudulent activities.



Abetifihene Nana Akyeamfour Asiedu Agyeman III has been appointed as the acting Kwahuhene.

The decision follows accusations of extortion against Agyepong, leading to his resignation as Board Chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).



The Kwahu youth had petitioned the Council, demanding his destoolment to protect Kwahu's reputation.



