News
Kwahu Abetifihene is now acting as Kwahuhene – Queen mother

NewactingScreenshot 2024 10 22 021052.png Abetifihene Nana Akyeamfour Asiedu Agyeman III has been appointed

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Kwahu Traditional Council has confirmed the destoolment of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, also known as Eugene Asante, as Kwahuhene.

At a meeting on October 21, 2024, the Council, made up of various divisions, unanimously agreed to remove the chief after allegations of fraudulent activities.

Abetifihene Nana Akyeamfour Asiedu Agyeman III has been appointed as the acting Kwahuhene.

The decision follows accusations of extortion against Agyepong, leading to his resignation as Board Chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

The Kwahu youth had petitioned the Council, demanding his destoolment to protect Kwahu's reputation.

Source: starrfm.com.gh