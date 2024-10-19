News

Kwahu-Hene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II destooled amid ADB loan scandal

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, known in private life as Eugene Asante Boadi, has been destooled as the Paramount Chief of Kwahu following accusations of extorting GH₵2 million from a businessman while facilitating a loan at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), where he had served as Board Chairman since 2021.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live