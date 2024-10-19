Kwahu-Hene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II destooled amid ADB loan scandal

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, known in private life as Eugene Asante Boadi, has been destooled as the Paramount Chief of Kwahu following accusations of extorting GH₵2 million from a businessman while facilitating a loan at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), where he had served as Board Chairman since 2021.

The destoolment, carried out on October 19, 2024, comes in response to claims that the chief exploited his position at ADB to secure personal financial gain. Businessman Collins Darkwah Aboagye accused the chief of taking a substantial sum under the pretext of facilitating a GH₵12 million loan, only to delay repayments and return a partial amount after months of pressure.



The Bank of Ghana (BoG) had earlier intervened, directing Daasebre to step down as ADB Board Chairman on October 10, 2024, citing reputational damage to the bank.



Following this, the Kwahu Traditional Council took swift action, destooling him to safeguard the dignity and integrity of the Kwahu state.



The scandal has sent shockwaves through both the financial and traditional leadership realms in Ghana, raising questions about the integrity of those in high-ranking positions. Many are now looking to the Kwahu Traditional Council for further steps to restore the faith of the people.

Akyeameng-Hene Nana Asiedu Kwarbeng IV, speaking during the destoolment ritual in Abene, emphasized that this step was crucial to uphold the honor of the Kwahu people.



Eugene Asante Boadi, a chartered accountant by profession, had been enstooled as paramount chief in 2017 at the young age of 34.







