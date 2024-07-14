Kwahu: Nkawkaw Methodist JHS A school building now death trap

The school has become a hub for criminal activities due to its dilapidated condition

The Nkawkaw Methodist Junior High School A in the Kwahu West Municipality is now a haven for bandits and miscreants.

Located in the heart of Nkawkaw's Central Business District, the school has become a hub for criminal activities due to its dilapidated condition.



Established in 1946, the school has not seen any renovations or reconstructions, leaving it with a deteriorating structure, leaky roofs, and inadequate classrooms for over 120 students.

Youths from the nearby Zongo community allegedly threaten teachers and use the facility as a football field.



The school urgently needs attention to ensure the safety and proper education of its students.



