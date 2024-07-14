News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Kwahu: Nkawkaw Methodist JHS A school building now death trap

Kwahu Death Trap School The school has become a hub for criminal activities due to its dilapidated condition

Sun, 14 Jul 2024 Source: myrepubliconline.com

The Nkawkaw Methodist Junior High School A in the Kwahu West Municipality is now a haven for bandits and miscreants.

Located in the heart of Nkawkaw's Central Business District, the school has become a hub for criminal activities due to its dilapidated condition.

Established in 1946, the school has not seen any renovations or reconstructions, leaving it with a deteriorating structure, leaky roofs, and inadequate classrooms for over 120 students.

Youths from the nearby Zongo community allegedly threaten teachers and use the facility as a football field.

The school urgently needs attention to ensure the safety and proper education of its students.

Read full article

Source: myrepubliconline.com