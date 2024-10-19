News

News
Kwahuhene responds to destoolment claims

KwahuheneScreenshot 2024 10 19 234850.png Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, known in private life as Eugene Asante Boadi, has been reportedly destooled as the Paramount Chief of Kwahu following accusations of misconduct involving GH₵2 million.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live