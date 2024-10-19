Kwahuhene responds to destoolment claims

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, known in private life as Eugene Asante Boadi, has been reportedly destooled as the Paramount Chief of Kwahu following accusations of misconduct involving GH₵2 million.

The accusations stem from claims that he allegedly extorted this amount from businessman Collins Darkwah Aboagye while facilitating a loan at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), where Daasebre served as Board Chairman since 2021.



The destoolment, allegedly carried out on October 19, 2024, is said to have come in response to these claims of financial exploitation.



According to reports, the businessman accused Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II of taking the substantial sum under the guise of assisting in securing a GH₵12 million loan. However, the chief allegedly delayed the repayments and returned only a partial amount after several months of pressure.



Following the scandal, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) intervened on October 10, 2024, directing Daasebre to step down as ADB Board Chairman due to the reputational risk to the bank.



In reaction, the Kwahu Traditional Council purportedly acted swiftly, taking steps to safeguard the dignity of the Kwahu state by reportedly destooling him.

Meanwhile, it is reported that these developments followed a petition by angry youth in the Kwahu Traditional Area. On October 12, 2024, a day after Daasebre’s resignation as ADB Board Chairman, youth groups clad in red and black marched to the palace to express their dissatisfaction. They presented a petition to the Queen Mother, Nana Adwoa Gyamfua III, and Kwahu Adontenhene, calling for action over Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II’s alleged misconduct. The youth’s concerns are said to have contributed to the rising tension around the issue, leading to a public call for his removal from office.



In response to the viral video suggesting his destoolment, the Office of the Kwahuhene issued a statement refuting the claims, describing the video as misleading and false.



"The dissemination of this misleading video on social media and selected WhatsApp group pages, particularly among known politicians, constitutes an attack on the rich heritage and traditions of Kwahu,” the statement read.



The Kwahuhene further clarified that no formal charges have been brought against him that would justify destoolment proceedings and reaffirmed his dedication to Kwahuman and its people.



Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II thanked his supporters and urged calm, emphasizing that due process must be followed.

The statement concluded by condemning those seeking to tarnish the reputation of the paramountcy and reiterated that the Kwahuhene remains in his position until proven otherwise.



Read the Kwahuhene's statement below:







