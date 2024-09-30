News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Kwame Awuah-Darko donates van, party paraphernalia to Juaben constituency towards 2024 elections

DarkoScreenshot 2024 09 30 080028.png The Juaben Constituency executives expressed their gratitude

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Kwame Awuah-Darko, former Managing Director of TOR and BOST, has donated a van, cash, and party items to the Juaben Constituency to boost their campaign efforts for the 2024 elections.

He highlighted key policies like the 24-Hour Economy and the Women’s Development Bank as crucial initiatives.

The Juaben Constituency executives expressed their gratitude, saying the support will strengthen grassroots mobilization and help secure victory.

Awuah-Darko’s contribution has energized the constituency as they gear up for the elections in December 2024.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh