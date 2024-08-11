Kwame Jantuah to Ghanaians: Let’s not bastardise our courts

Kwame Jantuah

Private legal practitioner Kwame Jantuah has urged an end to the criticism of Ghana's legal system, particularly following the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s ruling in the Airbus bribery scandal.

On Asaase Radio’s The Forum, Jantuah warned that disparaging court decisions undermine public confidence in the judiciary.



He emphasized that disagreements with verdicts should be addressed through appeals rather than public disparagement.

Jantuah specifically advised those unhappy with the OSP's ruling on former President John Mahama to seek redress through legal channels, rather than criticizing the judiciary.



