Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park tops list of Ghana's most visited tourist sites in 2023

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park & Mausoleum

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has disclosed that in 2023, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park emerged as the most frequented tourist destination in Ghana.

According to the GTA's 2023 Tourism Report, the top ten tourist sites collectively welcomed 1,157,632 visitors, accounting for a significant portion of the 1,407,709 total visits recorded in 2023.



Following its refurbishment and reopening in July 2023, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park attracted approximately 208,577 visitors, constituting 15% of the total visits to the top ten sites.



Contrarily, the Aburi Gardens, which held the top spot in 2022, slipped to sixth place in 2023, hosting 93,719 visitors.



In contrast, the renovated National Museum secured the second position, with 166,884 visitors, contributing 12% to the total top ten visits.



Moreover, the rejuvenated Manhyia Palace Museum experienced a remarkable resurgence in 2023, rejoining the top ten list after its last appearance in 2019.

These shifts highlight the evolving dynamics within Ghana's tourism sector, where revitalized historical landmarks and culturally significant sites have attracted greater visitor numbers.



The GTA's report indicates that the top ten destinations accounted for a consistent share of overall arrivals, ranging from 78.80% to 93.72% between 2019 and 2023.



Remarkably, these destinations captured 82% of domestic arrivals, with residents constituting 68% and non-residents comprising 14% of the visitation.



The GTA attributes the increased visitor interest to the renovations and enhancements made to various tourist sites, underscoring their significant role in driving tourism growth.



