Kwasi Asante assigned as director of passports

Kwasi Asante

Mr. Kwasi Asante has been appointed as the substantive Director of Passports in Ghana, effective August 19, 2024.

The reassignment was made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.



In his new role, Mr. Asante will oversee the passport issuance process, develop policies, ensure compliance with international standards, and work with other government agencies like immigration and national security.

Before this appointment, he served as the Chargé D’affaires at Ghana's Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and has held various diplomatic roles throughout his career.



