Kwesi Pratt to deliver 12th Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture

Kwesi Pratt

Source: GNA

Kwesi Pratt Junior, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, will deliver the 12th John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Anniversary Lecture on July 19, 2024, in Accra.

Chaired by former Chief Justice Justice Sophia Akuffo, the event will also launch a book titled “Atta Mills around the Regions,” featuring lectures from the 10th anniversary celebration of President Mills' death.



A wreath-laying ceremony and memorial service will occur on July 24 at Asomdwee Park, with a hockey tournament planned for July 27 at Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.

The J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage, established in 2022, aims to preserve the late president’s legacy.



Read full article