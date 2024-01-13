LIVESTREAMED: 2023 AFCON opening ceremony

Opening ceremony of 2023 AFCON

The biggest football festival in Africa is here again as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations nears kickoff.

As a ritual for most football events, an opening ceremony is held to give the competition a grand opening before the games get underway.



This is the 34th edition of the competition, which is hosted by Ivory Coast who will take on Guinea-Bissau in the opening fixture later today, January 13, 2023.



The 2023 AFCON opening ceremony comes off at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan. It promises to be an exciting celebration of African culture, particularly the Ivorian culture.



Nigerian music sensation Yemi Alade has been billed to thrill fans with an energic performance and also perform the official theme song of the 2023 AFCON "Akwaba" for the first time.

Also, the prestigious gold-plated cup trophy will be displayed as well as all flags of all 24 participating national teams.



It is a moment most Africans and all African football enthusiasts look forward to learning more about the African culture.



Watch the live streaming below



