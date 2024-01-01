LIVESTREAMING: Chef Failatu starts cook-a-thon world record bid

After media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's sing-a-thon world record attempt officially ended days ago, another Ghanaian has started an attempt to break another Guinness World Record.

Even as hundreds and thousands crossed over into the year 2024 in churches and places of worship, others did so at places of entertainment or with friends and families.



Over in the north, chef Failatu Abdul Razak, has started an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



She is aiming to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Initial videos shared by the state broadcaster, GTV, showed Failatu and her assistants in their glass shielded kitchen setup embossed with the images of Chef Faila.



Cook-a-thon became popular in 2023 after Nigerian chef Hilda Baci broke the then world record. An Irish chef overthrew her months later.

Alan Fisher cooked for 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 second.



Watch video of Chef Falila's attempt in the early hours:







