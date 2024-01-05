LIVESTREAMING: Former Ningo Prampam MP E.T. Mensah goes home

The late former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram and ex-Minister for Sport, Enoch Teye Mensah, affectionately called ET Mensah, is expected to be buried today, Friday, January 5, 2024.

A state burial service is being held in his honour at the forecourt of the State House.



On Thursday, January 4, 2024, his body was laid in state at his Prampram residence.



A Thanksgiving service will be held in his honour at the Methodist Church in Prampram on Sunday, January 7, 2024.



ET Mensah passed on in South Africa at age 77 in October 2023, after battling ill health for some time.



He served as a Minister for Youth and Sports and Education and was a Member of Parliament from January 1997 to January 2017.

He is survived by a wife and seven children.



Watch a livestream of the state funeral below:











