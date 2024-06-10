La General Hospital: Finance Ministry has released funds for the construction – Nsia Asare

Dr Nsia Asare

Dr. Nsia Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health has announced that funds have been released for the La General Hospital project, which has been delayed since 2020.

He attributed the delay to securing funding, but assured that work will commence soon.



He also addressed brain drain in the health sector, stating that the government is working to improve conditions for health workers, but cannot force them to stay.

Additionally, he praised the progress of the Agenda 111 project, which aims to build hospitals across districts, including mental health facilities in Tamale and Ejisu, which are 90% complete.



