La Traditional Council unhappy over recent suspension of activities by gov't

Source: GNA

The La Traditional Council has criticized the government’s decision to suspend its activities, calling it legally questionable.

The suspension, effective from September 26, 2024, was announced by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to improve the Council’s operations.



Government bodies have been directed not to engage with anyone representing the Council, and all paramount stool land matters are on hold.

Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, a member of the Council, rejected claims of illegal land sales and called for the suspension to be reconsidered.



