Lab professionals continue strike action despite NLC directive

The NLC's order has not deterred the striking workers

Members of the Medical Laboratory Professional Worker’s Union (MELPWU) are persisting with their strike despite a directive from the National Labour Commission (NLC) to return to work.

The strike, initiated on June 17 over unaddressed conditions of service, has disrupted public health services, leaving patients stranded.



The NLC's order has not deterred the striking workers, as evidenced by the ongoing strike at Ridge Hospital and the Adabraka Polyclinic.

This highlights the deep-seated issues within the healthcare sector and the challenges faced by healthcare workers in Ghana.



Read full article