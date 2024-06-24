Labone SHS: Family petitions GES over alleged assault on student

Sambou's family claims Agyemang slapped their son after a false accusation of using a mobile phone

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has been urged to investigate the alleged physical assault of a form three student, Abraham Sambou, by Labone Senior High School's senior housemaster, Eric Agyemang.

Sambou's family claims Agyemang slapped their son after a false accusation of using a mobile phone.



Sambou was detained without food or water and later expelled from the boarding house without due process, causing commuting difficulties from Kasoa to Accra.

The family also reported that Sambou is suffering from severe headaches and pain, requiring medical treatment.



They demand an investigation into the incident and Agyemang’s conduct, highlighting concerns about his suitability as an educator.



