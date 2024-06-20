News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Labour Commission orders Colleges Of Education Teachers to end strike

Strike 620x406 End CETAG has yet to decide whether to comply with the NLC's directive

Thu, 20 Jun 2024 Source: Daily Guide

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to end their ongoing strike.

This follows a key hearing where CETAG was informed of the NLC's intent to take legal action against the government to enforce arbitral award orders for CETAG.

CETAG members began striking on June 14, 2024, over the government's failure to implement the arbitral award and address their service conditions.

The NLC plans to sue the government on June 26 to ensure compliance.

CETAG has yet to decide whether to comply with the NLC's directive.

Read full article

Source: Daily Guide