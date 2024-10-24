News

Labour Commission orders immediate end to PSWU strike

National LAbour Commission NLC Tutag1 National Labour Commission

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) to immediately cease its ongoing strike action.

