Lack of Electro-convulsive Therapy, EEG at Eastern Regional Hospital affects treatment of mental health among pregnant women

Hospitals, including the Eastern Regional Hospital, lack crucial equipment

A recent WHO report shows that 27% of women in Ghana experience Postpartum Depression (PPD), with severe cases potentially leading to psychosis.

However, hospitals, including the Eastern Regional Hospital, lack crucial equipment like electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and electroencephalograms (EEG) for effective treatment.



Dr. Gyanwa Opare-Addo, a psychiatrist, urged the Kabaka Foundation, led by Nana Owiredu Wadie I, to provide these essential tools.

Nana Wadie, who recently donated to the hospital's NICU, pledged to improve healthcare for pregnant women in line with sustainable development goals.



