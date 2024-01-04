Lamb born with two conjoined heads sparks fears, panic at Sefwi-Wenchi

The lamb was born with two heads

The community of Sefwi-Wenchi in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai in the Western North Region has been thrown into a state of shock and bewilderment after a sheep gave birth to a lamb with an unusually alarming deformity.

This was after the lamb, on Wednesday, December 3, 2024, gave birth to a lamb with two heads, two mouths, four eyes, and two ears.



This was captured in a video sighted by GhanaWeb on the X app.



According to myjoyonline.com, Adwoa Abrafi, the owner of the sheep, shared with the media that despite raising sheep for over a decade, this mysterious incident was an unprecedented one for her.



She expressed fear about the occurrence and stated that she sought advice from a local spiritualist to discern if it signified a bad omen.



Meanwhile, Dr. Emmanuel Kingsley Bassaw, a municipal veterinary officer, outlined three potential causes for this unusual birth.

He indicated that the conjoined lamb might have resulted from factors like the ingestion of heavy metals, such as mercury and cyanide, in-breeding, and inadequate medication during the sheep's gestation.



Watch the video below:





