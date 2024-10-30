Lands Commission officers charged with money laundering

The group allegedly created unauthorized accounts to divert millions of cedis

Source: The Chronicle

Four Lands Commission officers—Frank Kwame Dorko, Emmanuel Mawuli Bani, Jephther Danso Akyea, and Cecil Lebene Kwabla—are on trial at Accra’s Financial and Economic Division of the High Court, facing 77 charges, including conspiracy, stealing, and money laundering.

The group allegedly created unauthorized accounts to divert millions of cedis from the Lands Commission between 2021 and 2023, bypassing official payment platforms.



Investigations, launched after discrepancies were found in transactions, revealed severe underpayment scams, with falsified receipts provided to customers.

A warrant has been issued for Kwabla, who fled to Canada.



The court resumes on November 13, 2024.



