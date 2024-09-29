News

1

Lands Ministry denies involvement of Akufo-Addo’s daughters in galamsey

GalaScreenshot 2024 09 29 094219.png The Ministry described the allegations as false and politically motivated

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has denied claims by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that President Akufo-Addo’s daughters are involved in illegal mining (galamsey).

In a statement, the Ministry described the allegations as false and politically motivated.

It clarified that Elite Minerals Company, which Ablakwa linked to the President’s family, was actually registered in 2008 and granted a mining lease in 2012 under the John Mahama administration.

The Ministry urged the public to ignore the accusations and reaffirmed its commitment to fighting *galamsey* and protecting Ghana’s natural resources.

Source: 3news