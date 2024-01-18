Lands minister announces government’s intention to remove VAT from Mineral Exploration

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has said that the government is considering the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT), on Mineral Exploration in Ghana.

He was hopeful that it would be implemented by the end of the first quarter of 2024.



The Ghana Chamber of Mines had raised concerns about the decline in exploration investments, saying a VAT exemption could enhance cash flows.



In response, Jinapor emphasised the government’s commitment to look into the issue.

He was speaking at a meeting with Stakeholders in Accra.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Joshua Mortoti was confident about exceeding the gold production output from last year by about 500 thousand ounces.