Lawmakers are not terrorists to warrant military presence in the chamber – Adam Bonaa

Adam Bonaa, Security analyst

Security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has criticized the involvement of the military in Parliament during minor disputes, emphasizing that their role is to protect against external threats, not to intervene in legislative matters.

This follows a Supreme Court decision granting a stay of execution on Speaker Alban Bagbin's ruling to declare four parliamentary seats vacant, affecting the constituencies of Amenfi Central, Fomena, Agona West, and Suhum.

Dr. Bonaa noted that the police, not the military, are best suited to handle internal parliamentary disputes and maintain order, as MPs are not criminals or terrorists.



