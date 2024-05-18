Lawrence Tetteh to march to Jubilee House for anti-LGBTQ Bill approval

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, an international evangelist, has announced plans to march to the Jubilee House to urge swift approval of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Act, 2024, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

This legislation, passed by Parliament on February 28, 2024, has yet to receive the President’s assent, causing frustration among its proponents.



Dr. Tetteh criticized the legal delays hindering the bill's transmission to the presidency and lamented the silence of moral authorities. He expressed concern that the lack of action is detrimental to upholding the nation's values.



"The cowardice that Christian leaders and religious leaders have been reduced to is a shame," he declared.



As President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach (WMO), Dr. Tetteh was particularly disappointed in religious leaders, accusing them of prioritizing titles over taking a stand on important issues.



"I am embarrassed by some of our clergymen," he stated.



He emphasized the need for religious leaders to speak out against LGBTQ+ rights, viewing such silence as a failure to protect the country’s moral fabric.

According to a Graphic Online report, Dr. Tetteh made these remarks during a press conference in Accra on May 10, part of his 31-day National Prayer Rally themed "This Nonsense Must Stop."



He stressed the urgency for all Ghanaians, especially religious leaders, to pressure the President to sign the bill, arguing that LGBTQ+ practices undermine human dignity and the nation's cherished values.



He also criticized political leaders for being distracted by legal battles and foreign influence, rather than focusing on what he sees as moral imperatives.



"It is very sad that our political leaders are being distracted and playing politics with this issue," he said. He called for a united front among Ghanaians to defend their cultural values against external pressures.



In closing, Dr. Tetteh highlighted the responsibility of religious and community leaders across all faiths to take action. "We have been too quiet," he stressed, urging a collective effort to uphold the country's values against what he perceives as moral decline.