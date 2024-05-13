Lawyer Amofa joins NPP's health walk, abandons Independent aspirations

Lawyer Kwasi Amofa-Agyemang

In a surprising turn of events on Saturday, May 11th, 2024, Lawyer Kwasi Amofa-Agyemang, who had initially expressed independent aspirations, decided to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in their energetic Health Walk to promote Dr. Bawumia and Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei at the Amansie Nsroma Social Center.

The Bawumia Ladies Walk, a unique event, was characterized by colorful displays of NPP's spirited energy.



According to Peacefmonline reports, the atmosphere was filled with vibrant banners of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, displaying slogans and symbols of the party.



The event witnessed the full involvement of the outgoing MP, Joseph Osei Owusu (JOE WISE), and a sea of passionate supporters chanting slogans and waving flags. Music from a brass band added to the fervor of the occasion.



According to participants and NPP loyalists, Lawyer Akwasi Amofa's decision to join the NPP's Health Walk is seen as crucial in prioritizing unity ahead of the December 7th elections.

Despite his initial intention to contest as an Independent candidate, Amofa chose to rejoin the NPP, indicating a desire for party cohesion.



This move is perceived as a strategic decision to support the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, in the upcoming general elections.



A source close to Poku-Adusei emphasized the importance of internal party coherence in policy formulation and implementation, which enhances the party's credibility and appeal to the electorate.



The source highlighted the need for accommodating divergent views within the party to fulfill collective missions and aspirations. This approach, he believes, enables the party to advance its agenda effectively and negotiate with other political entities to achieve compromise and consensus on key issues.