News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

‘Lawyer Blay’ is my nickname; I’m not a Lawyer – NDC Sekondi PC clarifies

Screenshot 2024 08 25 133012.png Armah Blay

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Armah Blay, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Sekondi, clarified that he is not a lawyer after Justice Pamela Koranteng threatened to report him for allegedly misrepresenting himself.

Armah Blay, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Sekondi, clarified that he is not a lawyer after Justice Pamela Koranteng threatened to report him for allegedly misrepresenting himself. He explained that "Lawyer Blay" is a childhood nickname, given because he was named after a lawyer, but he has never claimed to be a member of the Ghana Bar.



Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com