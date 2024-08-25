‘Lawyer Blay’ is my nickname; I’m not a Lawyer – NDC Sekondi PC clarifies

Armah Blay

Armah Blay, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Sekondi, clarified that he is not a lawyer after Justice Pamela Koranteng threatened to report him for allegedly misrepresenting himself. He explained that "Lawyer Blay" is a childhood nickname, given because he was named after a lawyer, but he has never claimed to be a member of the Ghana Bar.





