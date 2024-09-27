Leaders of protestors eye political appointments in next ‘NDC’ gov’t -Gideon Boako cautions

Gideon Boako, spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has raised concerns about the motivations behind the recent Democracy Hub protest, reportedly led by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He claims that while the protest ostensibly addresses illegal mining issues, it is primarily about advancing a political agenda aimed at destabilizing the current government.



In an interview with Peace FM, Boako pointed out that the protest's timing, just months before the elections, suggests a calculated effort to sway public opinion against the administration.



Emphasizing the government’s commitment to tackling illegal mining, Boako urged the public to prioritize constructive dialogue over politically charged demonstrations. He cautioned that many involved in the protests may be using social causes to mask their true intentions.

“Don’t be deceived by the NDC’s latent attempt to hide behind those protesters to cause public disaffection to the government. They are politically motivated to do anything to tarnish the government’s name to achieve their agenda,” he stated.



“Perish the thought should NDC come to power; all these guys leading the demonstration will have appointments in government,” he added.



