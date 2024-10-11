“Leaked NDC Strategic Document”: Will Mahama dare tamper with 2-term constitutional limit?

Menu ›
Fri, 11 Oct 2024
Ghanaians will elect a new president on December 7, 2024, with the main contenders being Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP and former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC.
Mahama, if elected, can only serve one additional term due to constitutional limits.
However, a leaked NDC document suggests the party might seek a legal interpretation to allow Mahama to run for more than two terms, arguing the limit applies only to consecutive terms.
The NPP claims recent protests and strikes are part of this strategy, sparking controversy ahead of the election.
