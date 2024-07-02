Leaked tape report: Atta Akyea wanted foreign material incorporated – Committee sources

Samuel Atta Akyea

It has emerged that the Chairman of the Special Committee set up to investigate the IGP leaked tape, Samuel Atta Akyea allegedly brought foreign material to the committee for incorporation which was rejected, according to Committee Sources.

He is said to never have attended any of the more than 4 meetings that took place after his proposal was rejected despite being notified by the clerk to the committee on every occasion.



The source said the committee reported his abdication to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin who summoned him to come and explain his behavior, he never showed up.

The committee therefore continued without him as members present formed a quorum each time and agreed on all issues unanimously.



Read full article