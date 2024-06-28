Lecturer, students busted over bed, room allocation scandal

The accused have pleaded not guilty

Source: GNA

Two students, Joseph Appiah and Stephen Nimako Ansong, alongside their lecturer, Dr. Kwadwo Owusu Ayeh, have been charged with conspiracy and 32 counts of defrauding by false pretenses for allegedly collecting GHC106,800 from students at Dr. Hilla Liman Hall, University of Ghana, under the guise of providing beds and rooms.

They have also been charged with abetment of criminal offense and corruption of a public officer.



The accused have pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mr. Isaac Addo, granted them bail of GHC100,000 each with a surety, and the case was adjourned to July 30, 2024.



