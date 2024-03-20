Ledzokuku MP supports schools with desks and roofing sheets

The donation follows an appeal made to Ayiku's office through the Municipal Directorate of Education

Ledzokuku Member of Parliament, Benjamin Ayiku, has fulfilled a promise to schools in his constituency by donating 200 sets of both dual and mono desks, along with roofing sheets to 14 schools.

The donation aims to address the furniture challenges faced by these schools and promote a conducive environment for teaching and learning.



This initiative, which comes as the second batch of donations, follows an appeal made to Ayiku's office through the Municipal Directorate of Education.



Ayiku emphasized the importance of these desks in alleviating the furniture shortage in the beneficiary schools and expressed his commitment to addressing this challenge comprehensively.

The recipient schools, including Teshie Presbyterian Senior High School, Teshie Technical Training Institute, and others, received various quantities of desks tailored to their needs. Additionally, roofing sheets were provided to the Teshie Southern Cluster of Schools to support infrastructure improvement efforts.



Mrs. Theresa Tetteh, the Municipal Director of Education for Ledzokuku, extended gratitude to Ayiku for his support and urged him to continue responding to the needs of the schools.



She assured that the desks would be handled with care to ensure their longevity, promising responsible maintenance to make the most of the donated furniture.