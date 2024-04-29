Legal action leads to impoundment of vehicles of DCE and Coordinating Director

Menu ›
Mon, 29 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
The District Chief Executive and Coordinating Director for the Chereponi district in the North East region faced a setback as a high court in Nalerigu ordered the impoundment of their vehicles.
The court's decision stems from a ruling favoring a contractor who had executed work for the district but remained unpaid by the assembly.
Both officials' vehicles now rest at the Chereponi district police station, as per the court's directive.
