Legislators play a key role in Ghana’s governance but we’re always belittled – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong

MP Kennedy Agyapong has expressed frustration over the public’s perception of legislators, claiming they are often undervalued despite their crucial role in governance.

Reacting to a new traffic law that exempts the Chief Justice and Speaker of Parliament from using sirens and motorcades, Agyapong argued that MPs, including himself, should be able to access such privileges when needed.

He emphasized that MPs play a vital role in approving government funds and should not be intimidated or belittled.



