News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Legislators play a key role in Ghana’s governance but we’re always belittled – Kennedy Agyapong

KenagyapongScreenshot 2024 09 05 072033.png Kennedy Agyapong

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

MP Kennedy Agyapong has expressed frustration over the public’s perception of legislators, claiming they are often undervalued despite their crucial role in governance.

Reacting to a new traffic law that exempts the Chief Justice and Speaker of Parliament from using sirens and motorcades, Agyapong argued that MPs, including himself, should be able to access such privileges when needed.

He emphasized that MPs play a vital role in approving government funds and should not be intimidated or belittled.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com