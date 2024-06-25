Less than 20 NDC members turn up to ‘massive’ demo against Bawumia in UK

The low attendance was attributed to the global economic crisis

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) UK branch's much-advertised demonstration against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia failed to attract a significant turnout, with fewer than 20 members participating.

The protest aimed to criticize the Akufo-Addo administration's handling of Ghana's economy, with Bawumia leading the Economic Management Team.



Despite efforts to mobilize members from various UK cities, the low attendance was attributed to the global economic crisis.

Some members questioned the basis of the protest, citing the worldwide recession and its impact on both the UK and Ghana, and expressed skepticism about any party's ability to improve the situation amid the ongoing global challenges.



