Let’s Debate: NAPO challenges Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to a Showdown

NAPO argued that a debate between him and Opoku-Agyemang is essential for the public

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vice Presidential candidate, has challenged National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to a public debate.

In an interview on Peace FM's Kokrokoo program, he emphasized the importance of open dialogue to present their differing visions for Ghana, especially given their shared experience as former education ministers.



Following former President John Mahama’s refusal to debate NPP's Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NAPO argued that a debate between him and Opoku-Agyemang is essential for the public.

He expressed confidence in winning the debate and criticized the NDC for lacking innovative solutions for the nation’s challenges.



Read full article