News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Let’s be proud of our 30 years of democratic governance – Bono Regional Minister

Justina Owusu Banahene 24.png Justina Owusu-Banahene

Mon, 1 Jul 2024 Source: GNA

Bono Regional Minister Justina Owusu-Banahene has urged Ghanaians to take pride in the country's 30-year democratic journey, marked by peaceful transitions and strong democratic institutions.

She spoke at a mock parliament in Sunyani, emphasizing the need to address poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

The event highlighted the importance of democracy, open dialogue, and inclusive development.

The Minister encouraged collective effort to build a prosperous nation where every citizen can thrive, with strong democratic institutions and respect for the rule of law.

Read full article

Source: GNA