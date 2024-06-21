Let’s focus on our goals and swiftly communicate our message – Joyce Bawah to NDC campaign team

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a member of the NDC's 2024 campaign team, has urged her colleagues to act swiftly and fulfill their responsibilities to benefit the party and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

She emphasized effective communication, using all available tools to reach the public efficiently.



Mogtari also advised team members to connect with their audience, listen to their concerns, and demonstrate empathy, while avoiding arrogance and self-promotion.

She stressed the importance of working together harmoniously and prioritizing the party's interests, highlighting the NDC's rich history and proud legacy.



Read full article