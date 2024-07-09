News

Let’s give NPP 85% of Ashanti Regional votes – NAPO

NAPOOO 2024.png Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged NPP supporters to secure 85% of the Ashanti Region's votes in the upcoming elections.

He emphasized that unity within the party is essential to achieving this goal and encouraged door-to-door campaigning.

Praising President Akufo-Addo as Ghana's best leader, Opoku Prempeh highlighted the significance of a resounding victory to show gratitude.

Addressing the youth, he called for sacrifice and patience, assuring them that their efforts would eventually yield positive results.

