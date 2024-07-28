Let’s join hands to tackle viral hepatitis decisively—Health Minister

Bernard Okoe-Boye

Source: GNA

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, Ghana's Minister of Health, has urged stakeholders and partners to join forces with the government to eliminate hepatitis by 2030.

Speaking at the 2024 World Hepatitis Day, themed “It’s Time for Action,” he highlighted the support from Egypt, France, and the African CDC but stressed the need for more efforts.



About 2.8 million Ghanaians have hepatitis B, and 442,000 have hepatitis C, many unaware.

The Ministry of Health aims to create “Viral Hepatitis Free Districts” and promote testing and care.



He emphasized the importance of vaccinations and planned to introduce a hepatitis B birth dose vaccine.



