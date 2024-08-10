News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Let’s not go back to a President who fulfilled only 28% of his promises – Bawumia

Bawumiaaaaa.png Dr. Bawumia shared these sentiments in a Facebook post following his tour of the Eastern region

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged Ghanaians not to revert to a leader who fulfilled only 28% of his promises during his presidency.

He emphasized the need for fresh leadership with innovative ideas and bold solutions for Ghana's future.

Dr. Bawumia shared these sentiments in a Facebook post following his tour of the Eastern region, highlighting his vision for the country's progress.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com