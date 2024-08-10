Let’s not go back to a President who fulfilled only 28% of his promises – Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia shared these sentiments in a Facebook post following his tour of the Eastern region

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged Ghanaians not to revert to a leader who fulfilled only 28% of his promises during his presidency.

He emphasized the need for fresh leadership with innovative ideas and bold solutions for Ghana's future.

Dr. Bawumia shared these sentiments in a Facebook post following his tour of the Eastern region, highlighting his vision for the country's progress.



